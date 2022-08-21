OPEN APP
AIZAWL : Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga faced severe backlash after a video of his daughter Milari Chhangte went viral on social media where she is seen hitting a doctor in the face because the latter refused to see her without an appointment. She was seen assaulting the doctor at a clinic in Aizawl

According to several reports, the incident took place last Wednesday. The doctor had asked Milari to get an appointment prior to her visit to the clinic for consultation with the dermatologist.

In the viral video, Milari was seen walking up to the doctor from a door and hitting him on his face. A man was then seen restricting her move and taking her away through the stairs holding her hands.

Following the incident, CM Zoramthanga on Saturday took to his Instagram and posted a public apology letter undersigned by himself and his wife stating that his entire family has "nothing to say" in defence of his daughter's behaviour towards the doctor and apologised to the doctor as well as the public. He said he would, in no way, justify her conduct.

However, the assault incident on the doctor triggered protests from members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mizoram where the doctors wore black badges to their workplaces.

