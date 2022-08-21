Watch: Mizoram CM's daughter hits doctor, triggers protest by IMA1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 10:25 PM IST
- CM Zoramthanga took to his Instagram and posted a public apology letter undersigned by himself and his wife
AIZAWL : Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga faced severe backlash after a video of his daughter Milari Chhangte went viral on social media where she is seen hitting a doctor in the face because the latter refused to see her without an appointment. She was seen assaulting the doctor at a clinic in Aizawl