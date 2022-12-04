Traffic congestion is a problem in almost every city in the world. The situation deteriorates if one car owner shows impatience in the traffic leading to an indefinite halt sometimes. However, there's one city in the country that has impressed the netizens by telling the world how road traffic can be handled properly. It is Mizoram's capital Aizawl. An aerial view of the city's traffic has gone viral, winning praise on social media.

The video shows cars parked on one side of the road one after the other. Several other cars are seen moving behind one another without rushing, honking, or trying to overtake each other.

In another lane, two-wheelers are seen moving peacefully and all the riders are wearing helmets.

The clip was shared by Instagram user Elizabeth, purportedly a travel blogger, last month.

She captioned the video, "If you live in India or have been to any Indian cities, you probably know how extreme the traffic jams could get. Everyone selfishly trying to pave their own way even when there’s absolutely no room left on the road! And not to mention the ruthless honking of horns when we obviously know that only waiting quietly is all we’ve gotta do. (Don’t get me wrong I love My country, but this is something we need to fix. And it all starts with us)

But here in Aizawl, everyone waits calmly for their own turn with zero honk. Something to adopt in every Indian city??"