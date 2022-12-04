Watch | Mizoram's ‘disciplined’ vehicle owners win praise for seamless traffic1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 08:50 AM IST
- Mizoram: Several other cars are seen moving behind one another without rushing, honking, or trying to overtake each other
Traffic congestion is a problem in almost every city in the world. The situation deteriorates if one car owner shows impatience in the traffic leading to an indefinite halt sometimes. However, there's one city in the country that has impressed the netizens by telling the world how road traffic can be handled properly. It is Mizoram's capital Aizawl. An aerial view of the city's traffic has gone viral, winning praise on social media.