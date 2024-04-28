Watch: Mohan Bhagwat says RSS favours reservations ‘since beginning’ as BJP is accused of ‘surgical strike' on SC/ST/OBC
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reiterated support for reservations, stating discrimination still exists in society. His comment comes after Telangana CM accused the BJP of trying to change the Constitution by 2025 as per RSS ideology, targeting SC/ST/BC/OBC communities.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the Sangh Parivar has been in support of reservations “since the beginning".
