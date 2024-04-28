Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the Sangh Parivar has been in support of reservations “since the beginning".

Speaking at a school event, Bhagwat stated that the Sangh was in favour of reservations to continue as long as necessary. This comment follows a recent argument between the BJP and Congress about reservations.

The RSS chief said in Nagpur last year that reservations should continue as long as there was discrimination in society. Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he said.

"A video is being circulated that RSS is against reservation and we cannot speak about this outside. Now this is completely false. The Sangh has been supporting all reservations as per the Constitution since the beginning," ANI quoted Bhagwat as saying.

Allegations by Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy earlier alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to “ change the Constitution by 2025 and make it as per RSS".

“They need two-thirds majority for it. The '400 paar' slogan is for this. PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and BJP are doing a surgical strike on SC/ST/BC/OBC. When we are trying to stop this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah are resorting to allegations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi," CM Reddy said.

"We are clearly saying that today there is a conspiracy by RSS to make a reservation-free country and show the entire country as a single Hindu nation. BJP is implementing this RSS ideology. BJP has already implemented RSS ideologies like Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Article 370, triple talaq and others," CM Reddy added.

CM Reddy’s comments followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment that the BJP would end reservation for Muslims in Telangana and provide the benefit to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

