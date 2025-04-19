WATCH: Moment when building collapsed in Delhi’s Mustafabad, videos show cloud of dust, debris scattered on ground

A four-storey building collapsed in the Mustafabad area of Delhi on Saturday. The incident was caught in camera. A video doing the rounds on social media showed a cloud of dust as the building collapsed in the wee hours of Saturday.

The building in Mustafabad collapsed around 3 am on Saturday. As many as four people died, over 10 were rescued and eight to 10 people are still feared to trapped in the incident, police said. Rescue and search operation is underway.

According to news agency ANI, a video capturing the moment when the building collapsed was shared by a local resident.

Delhi building collapse Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP, North East District, said, “…14 people were rescued, but four among them succumbed...It was a four-storey building...rescue operation is underway. Eight to ten people are still feared trapped.”

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and dog squad are present at the spot. Rescue operations underway.

Rajendra Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, told ANI that they received a call regarding a house collapse around 2:50 am.

"We reached the spot and found out that the entire building has collapsed and people are trapped under the debris...NDRF, Delhi Fire Service are working to rescue the people...," he said.

Videos shared by news agency ANI showed huge amount of rubble scattered on the road as people and NDRF teams helped in the rescue operation.

A witness to the incident told news agency ANI, “Two men and two daughters-in-law stay here. The oldest daughter-in-law has three children, second daughter-in-law has three children...right now we don't know anything. They are nowhere to be seen.”

Shehzad Ahmed, a relative of one of the deceased, said, "The building collapsed around 2.30-3 am. It was a four-storey building. Two of my nephews have died. My sister, brother-in-law and niece are also injured. They are admitted in GTB Hospital..."