Watch: Moments after Odisha minister was shot at twice by ASI. Top updates

In a shocking incident Odisha Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at allegedly by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, a senior officer said. The state minister has been airlifted to a Bhubaneswar as he continues to remain in critical condition.

The accused has been nabbed and Odisha Police have started an investigation into the matter. the motive for the action has not been made clear yet. "Crime branch has been directed to take up the investigation of the case. Senior officers of crime branch have been asked to go to the spot," officials said.

"Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister, who sustained bullet injuries," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.

The accused ASI was nabbed by locals, who then handed him over to the police, he said.

A video was shared which shows moments when Naba Kishore Das was shot at. The shooter cannot be seen, but the minister can be seen collapsing while people surrounding him are seen trying to lug him back into the car.

News agency PTI shared the video where Naba Kishore Das is seen bleeding from the chest with people trying to lift the injured minister, who seemed unconscious, and place him on the front seat of a car.

VIDEO: #Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was shot by an ASI in Jharsuguda today. The minister was going to attend a programme at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar. The accused cop, identified as Gopal Das, was nabbed and detained by police for questioning. (Disturbing visuals) pic.twitter.com/L1USPM7cLT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2023

Top updates from this big story

-The shooting incident took place in Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when the minister, who was on his way to attend a programme in the district, had alighted from the car to greet people.

-Naba Kishore Das was shot at his chest twice by the ASI Gopal Das

-Initially, he was taken to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital. Later Das was airlifted to a Bhubaneswar hospital for "better treatment". According to Odisha Police, a green corridor has been set up in the state capital for ferrying the minister to the Bhubaneswar hospital

-Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the crime branch has been directed to take up the investigation of the case. "I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack on honourable minister Naba Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery.

-The minister, a strongman in the mining hub of Jharsuguda, had switched over to the BJD from the Congress ahead of 2019 elections. He is known to have business interests in coal mining, transportation and hospitality sectors.

-Tension prevailed in Brajrajnagar in the wake of the incident, with supporters of the BJD minister questioning "security lapses".