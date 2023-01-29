Watch: Moments after Odisha minister was shot at twice by ASI. Top updates

Watch: Moments after Odisha minister was shot at twice by ASI. Top updates2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 06:16 PM IST
- The accused Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das, who open fired at the minister, was nabbed by locals, who then handed him over to the police
In a shocking incident Odisha Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at allegedly by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, a senior officer said. The state minister has been airlifted to a Bhubaneswar as he continues to remain in critical condition.
