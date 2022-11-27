Former skipper of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni is known for his cool and calm personality. But, a video that is doing rounds on social media shows Dhoni enjoying and dancing at a party to the songs of famous rapper Badshah. Hardik Pandya, who successfully led India in the T20 series against New Zealand was also seen with Dhoni. The date and location are not confirmed, but reports claim that the video is from Dubai.

India is currently playing a ODI-series against the Kiwis under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan. On Sunday, the second ODI was washed away due to rains and New Zealand still maintains the 1-0 lead in the ODI series.

But, far away from that pressure, Hardik Pandya can be seen enjoying Dubai with the famous rapper and former captain of the Indian cricket team.

Ms Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Badshah partying in Dubai 🎉🔥pic.twitter.com/Ww2pLoa9cF — Cricket🏏 Lover (@CricCrazyV) November 27, 2022

MS Dhoni can be seen in the video dancing, singing, and enjoying his time with Pandya, Badshah, and others. The former Indian skipper is exploring multiple arenas these days with recently being spotted at the US Open, watching a tennis match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Indian team is in desperate need of someone like MS Dhoni, under whose leadership the team went to win so many ICC trophies. The team is struggling for the past few years now and is changing captains very frequently.

The team formation is not very positive and last year's terrible T20 World Cup tour made that more evident. In 2022, the team looked better in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, but still, the winning streak is missing.

Senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul are currently resting while a team of players like Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Umran Malik is playing against New Zealand under the leadership of Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan.