Watch: MS Dhoni singing, dancing with Hardik Pandya and rapper Badshah

Former skipper of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni is known for his cool and calm personality. But, a video that is doing rounds on social media shows Dhoni enjoying and dancing at a party to the songs of famous rapper Badshah. Hardik Pandya, who successfully led India in the T20 series against New Zealand was also seen with Dhoni. The date and location are not confirmed, but reports claim that the video is from Dubai.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}