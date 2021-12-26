Mumbai: Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation area has been decorated with lightings for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

State tourism minister Aditya Thackeray tweeted a video and invited everyone to see the decoration during festivities.

"Presenting Bandra Wonderland! Do visit Bandra Reclamation and enjoy the festivities, safely! Heartfelt thanks to @reliancejio and MSRDC for their support of this initiative," he tweeted.

In view of the spike in coronavirus cases and the growing threat of the Omicron variant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in any closed or open areas in the city. Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued an order to this effect late Friday evening.

"There shall be no gathering or celebration of New Year in any closed or open areas under the BMC jurisdiction," the order said. The order came into effect from midnight of December 25 and shall remain in force till the next directive. The order is applicable to all hotels, bars, restaurants as well as to privately-owned places that could be used for such gatherings and celebrations, it said.

