Mumbai: A day after the Mumbai Police announced the updated lockdown guidelines in view of a surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the city's usually crowded Byculla vegetable market witnessed a thin crowd in the morning today.

Watch: Thin crowd at Mumbai's Byculla market

#WATCH | Mumbai: Thin crowd at Byculla vegetable market this morning as police security tightens amid surge in #COVID19 cases pic.twitter.com/78OXnSIFP9 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

New guidelines announced in Mumbai:

1) The new guidelines announced on Wednesday restrict the movement of people in public areas and transport while exempting those involved in essential services. In a series of tweets, Mumbai Police announced the updated lockdown guidelines, which states "Public Places: Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) - the movement of no more than 5 people allowed Weekdays (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - no movement except essential services Beaches- Closed till 30 April."

2) Private offices will remain closed, government offices have been allowed to run with 50 per cent occupancy.

3) Government offices required for response to COVID-19, electricity, water, banking and financial services are allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity.

4) Only 50 guests are allowed in wedding ceremonies while not more than 20 people can attend funerals.

5) Schools and colleges will remain closed.

6) Restaurants, bars, religious places, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, barber shops, wine shops and spas whereas shops, markets and malls will remain closed except for essential services.

7) Person arriving or departing by train, bus or flight can travel at all times whereas industrial workers travelling by private buses or vehicles can travel at all times using valid ID card and students travelling to attend the exam can travel with valid hall ticket.

8) The guidelines said that newspaper printing and circulation, home delivery are allowed from 7 am-8 pm.

9) Essential services, the manufacturing sector, oxygen producers, e-commerce and construction will remain operational whereas wine shops will remain closed and the delivery of it is not allowed either.

10) There can be two passengers in an auto-rickshaw while a taxi can have 50 per cent of its passenger capacity. Public buses can ply at full capacity but standing passengers will not be allowed.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via