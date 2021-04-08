1) The new guidelines announced on Wednesday restrict the movement of people in public areas and transport while exempting those involved in essential services. In a series of tweets, Mumbai Police announced the updated lockdown guidelines, which states "Public Places: Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) - the movement of no more than 5 people allowed Weekdays (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - no movement except essential services Beaches- Closed till 30 April."