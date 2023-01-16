The great Indian wedding season started a little early in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh as two dogs got hitched, following all the rituals. According to a video by ANI news agency, a male dog, Tommy, and a female dog , Jaily were married off to each other in Alighrah on Sunday. With the beating of "dhols" and garlanding of "bride and groom", the "wedding procession" was no less than that of Indian rituals. As per the news agency, the people spent around ₹40,000-45,000.

Tommy, the pet dog of Dinesh Chaudhary, the former Sukhravali village head, took pheras with the seven-month-old female dog Jelly of Dr Ramprakash Singh, a resident of Tikri Raipur in Atrauli.

The wedding of Tommy and Jelly was fixed for 14 January. On the wedding day, the bride's side from Tikri Raipur reached Sukhravali village. The people who came from Jelly's "family" applied 'Tilak' to Tommy.

After that, Tommy's "Baraat" procession followed with the Baraatis tapping their feet on dhol beats.

After the wedding procession reached the bride Jelly's home, garlands were exchanged between the owners and other family members. After which "both of them were served dishes, prepared with desi ghee".

"On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we organised the wedding. Desi Ghee food was also distributed among the neighbourhood dogs. We spent around ₹40,000-45,000 for it," said Dinesh, owner of Tommy.

In another news, Jaipur set an example by making the world's largest cake for stray dogs on 12 January. To raise awareness about stray dogs, a 160 kg cake was made in the shape of a bone. This was witnessed at the KCI Championship Show at Jaipur Dog Show 2023.

During the show, two world records came out from the city of Jaipur where Chef Mayank Gopalia and Arbind Sharma of Oven The Bakery prepared a 160 kg cake in 8 hours. Peanut butter and eggs were added keeping in mind the good diet of street dogs. This whole cake was distributed among the street dogs of Jaipur. Through this, people were made aware that stray dogs also deserve the same love as breed dogs.