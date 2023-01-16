WATCH | ‘Music, dance, pheras...’: Dogs got hitched in Uttar Pradesh

The great Indian wedding season started a little early in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh as two dogs got hitched, following all the rituals. According to a video by ANI news agency, a male dog, Tommy, and a female dog, Jaily were married off to each other in Alighrah on Sunday. With the beating of "dhols" and garlanding of "bride and groom", the "wedding procession" was no less than that of Indian rituals. As per the news agency, the people spent around ₹40,000-45,000.

