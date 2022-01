As the nation gears up to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day on 26 January, 2022, it is the stress busting of the Armed Forces that catches Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra's attention.

And what would you know…. it comes with the added entertainment of a song from the 66-year old's young days.

Can you guess the song?

Sharing a video on microblogging site Twitter, the Mahindra Group chairman said, “Armed forces are like springs that are most often coiled for action. But they also need to decompress at times in order to be most effective."

He shared a video with the tweet where armed forces are seen grooving while the Army band plays Duniya mein logon ko.(Monica o my darling). He stressed on the need to de-stress in order to ensure maximum productivity from anyone.

Armed forces are like springs that are most often coiled for action. But they also need to decompress at times in order to be most effective. What a high to see these bravehearts have fun even while entertaining us! And a bonus is that it’s a retro song from my youth..👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8mR1vf5hHq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2022

