Sharing a video on microblogging site Twitter, the Mahindra Group chairman said, “Armed forces are like springs that are most often coiled for action. But they also need to decompress at times in order to be most effective."
He shared a video with the tweet where armed forces are seen grooving while the Army band plays Duniya mein logon ko.(Monica o my darling). He stressed on the need to de-stress in order to ensure maximum productivity from anyone.
“Armed forces are like springs that are most often coiled for action. But they also need to decompress at times in order to be most effective. What a high to see these bravehearts have fun even while entertaining us! And a bonus is that it’s a retro song from my youth.." the tweet read.
The Mahindra Group chairman compared the armed forces to springs who are often coiled for action and said that they need to ‘decompress at times’.
Enjoying the visuals of our armed froces enjoying a lighter moment amid Republic Day Parade dress rehearsals, Anand Mahindra said, “What a high to see these bravehearts have fun even while entertaining us!"
