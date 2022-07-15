Watch. ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’, says Anand Mahindra. Here's why

Watch. ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’, says Anand Mahindra. Here's why2 min read . 05:30 PM IST
- Anand Mahindra shared the video of a man who seems to be walking on stools in knee-deep water
Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra is known for his witty tweets and rare finds of human interest narratives on microblogging site Twitter. Couple of days ago he shared the video of a man who seems to be walking on stools in knee deep water.
The video comes at a time when several big cities of the country are reeling from water logging and flood like conditions.
Mahindra captioned his tweet, “As the saying goes: Necessity is the mother of invention."
Watch the video here
Several cities in India has been inundated due to heavy rains and cloud bursts. Finance capital and capital city of Maharashtra, Mumbai saw many face inconvenience and educational institutions were closed owing to heavy rainfall.
The death toll due to disasters caused by heavy rainfall crossed the 100 mark on Friday.
Adding to the list was Telangana that also faced severe inconvenience and schools, colleges were shut owing to extreme heavy rainfall.
The Indian Metrological department (IMD) on Friday warned that a Well Marked Low Pressure Area lies over Northeast Arabian Sea & adjoining coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto upper tropospheric levels. It is likely to move westwards and concentrate into a Depression during the next 24 hrs.
Very heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat region, ghat areas Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa & Coastal Karnataka on 15th; South Interior Karnataka, Saurashtra and Kutch and Odisha on 15th and 16th; Chhattisgarh during 15th-17 July.
Very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 15 and 16 July. West Madhya Pradesh will also face very heavy rainfall on 15 and 19 July. Similar conditions will prevail over East Madhya Pradesh on 18 and 19 July.
Further IMD stated that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Jammu and Kashmir on 15 July, over Himachal Pradesh on 15 and 16 July, over Punjab and Haryana on 15 and 19 July, over Rajasthan on 17 July, over Uttarakhand on 16 and 17 July and over East Uttar Pradesh on 18 July.
