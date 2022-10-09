Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spent time off on October 8 visiting a neighbourhood market in Chennai and buying veggies along with the average person. She stopped at Mylapore market during her day-long tour to Chennai, where she spoke with sellers and locals and made purchases of cooking supplies.

The finance minister was in Chennai for a single day. Later, she unexpectedly stopped at a city vegetable market where she spoke with vendors and locals. On social media, a video of the visit went viral, showing the merchants speaking to her about the vegetables.

"During her day-long visit to Chennai, Smt @nsitharaman made a halt at Mylapore market where she interacted with the vendors & local residents and also purchased vegetables" a tweet from the office of the Finance Minister said.

Tamil Nadu | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Mylapore market in Chennai, where she interacted with the vendors & local residents and also purchased vegetables. pic.twitter.com/MaRq3j7Fht — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022





One of the users wrote, “What a down to Earth approach by Madam FINANCE MINISTER. I don't thing any FM has ever purchased vegetables from vegetable Vendor Directly. This certainly gives feeling that we are in safe hands (sic)."

According to another user, there was nothing extraordinary about it. “What is unexpected here? Humne india me jansewakon ko khuda bana rakha hai. is type ke exception hume chaunka dete hain. in reality sabhi politicians ko ek common citizen ki tarah jeena aur behave karna chahiye Par bhartiya loktantra ki maaya hi kuchh aur hai (sic)," the user wrote.

In addition, Sitharaman opened the multidisciplinary "Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam" in Chennai, Tamil Nadu's Ambattur district, for children with special needs. With a focus on helping families who cannot afford specialised care, the learning centre was established in 2018 for kids with learning disabilities such autism, dyslexia, and slow learning disabilities.

According to a tweet from her office, Sitharaman also spoke to the audience that had assembled for the event.

