Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman buys vegetables from Chennai local market2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was in Chennai on October 9.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was in Chennai on October 9.
Listen to this article
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spent time off on October 8 visiting a neighbourhood market in Chennai and buying veggies along with the average person. She stopped at Mylapore market during her day-long tour to Chennai, where she spoke with sellers and locals and made purchases of cooking supplies.