The Supertech twin towers in Noida was razed to the ground at 2:30 pm on Saturday using a controlled implosion technique. More than 3,700 kilograms of explosives were used to turn Noida's Supertech Twin Towers into dust. The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court after the SC found their construction on the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

Realty firm Supertech on Sunday said the twin towers set to be demolished this afternoon were constructed as per the building plan approved by Noida development authorities and no deviations were made. Police authorities had set up an array of contingency measures to avoid potential mishaps.

A 450 metre explosion zone was created. Seven CCTV cameras were installed for monitoring.

Realtor Supertech's statement an hour ahead of blast

Hours before the demolition, the realty firm today said the twin towers set to be demolished this afternoon were constructed as per the building plan approved by Noida development authorities and no deviations were made. Supertech added that the demolition of these two towers will not impact its other real estate projects, which will be delivered to homebuyers.

"The Twin Towers Apex and Ceyane in Noida are a part of the Emerald Court project at Sector 93A constructed on land allotted by Noida authority. The building plans of the Project including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye laws announced by the State Government," Supertech Ltd said in a statement.

No deviation from the building plan was made and it was constructed after making full payment to the authority, it added.

UP govt installs dust machines at demolition site

The Environment Department of the Uttar Pradesh government has installed six special dust machines at the demolition site of the Noida twin towers to monitor pollution levels. "Pollution levels will be recorded before, during and after the explosion. The amount of PM 10 and PM 2.5 will be checked through this machine. Its report will come in the next 24 hours," PTI quoted technician, Umesh.

In view of the dust, a green corridor was established to attend to any emergency situation. "A green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation. Traffic diversion plans are being implemented in the area," said Ganesh Prasad Saha, DCP, Traffic.

Residents of two housing societies near Noida's Supertech twin towers were evacuated in the morning.