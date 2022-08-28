Watch: Noida Supertech twin towers gone in 9 seconds2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 02:40 PM IST
- Supertech twin towers demolition in Noida: More than 3,700 kilograms of explosives were used to bring the towers to the ground
The Supertech twin towers in Noida was razed to the ground at 2:30 pm on Saturday using a controlled implosion technique. More than 3,700 kilograms of explosives were used to turn Noida's Supertech Twin Towers into dust. The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court after the SC found their construction on the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.