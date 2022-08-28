Watch: Noida Supertech twin towers gone in 9 seconds

UP govt installs dust machines at demolition site

The Environment Department of the Uttar Pradesh government has installed six special dust machines at the demolition site of the Noida twin towers to monitor pollution levels. "Pollution levels will be recorded before, during and after the explosion. The amount of PM 10 and PM 2.5 will be checked through this machine. Its report will come in the next 24 hours," PTI quoted technician, Umesh.