Two days after she served ‘pani puris’ to the people of the Hills, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 14 July was seen making momos at a roadside shop in Darjeeling.

The state CM can be seen interacting with women at the shop as she tried her hand at making the dumplings.

"Today I made momos during my morning walk, in Darjeeling. Elated to share such special moments with my people. Darjeeling will always have my heart and I salute the hard-working people of our Hills who make every visit so memorable," Banerjee posted a video and series of images on her Facebook page.

Watch video here:

Earlier on 12 July, the West Bengal CM attended the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected members of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). Shortly after, she was found serving pani puris’ to people, videos of which went viral on social media.

ALSO READ: Watch | Mamata Banerjee makes and serves ‘puchkas’ to people in Darjeeling

In the video clip, children and tourists were seen savouring the potato-stuffed fried dough balls, also known as ‘phuchka’ and ‘gol gappa’. On an earlier occasion, too, Banerjee had prepared momos at a stall in Darjeeling, much to the surprise of the locals.

In 2019, just before returning to Kolkata from the seaside town of Digha, she had stopped at a tea stall, made fresh cuppas and served them to locals.

With PTI inputs.