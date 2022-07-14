Earlier on 12 July, shortly after attended the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected members of GTA, the West Bengal CM was found serving pani puris’ to people in Darjeeling.
Two days after she served ‘pani puris’ to the people of the Hills, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 14 July was seen making momos at a roadside shop in Darjeeling.
The state CM can be seen interacting with women at the shop as she tried her hand at making the dumplings.
"Today I made momos during my morning walk, in Darjeeling. Elated to share such special moments with my people. Darjeeling will always have my heart and I salute the hard-working people of our Hills who make every visit so memorable," Banerjee posted a video and series of images on her Facebook page.
Watch video here:
Earlier on 12 July, the West Bengal CM attended the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected members of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). Shortly after, she was found serving pani puris’ to people, videos of which went viral on social media.
In the video clip, children and tourists were seen savouring the potato-stuffed fried dough balls, also known as ‘phuchka’ and ‘gol gappa’. On an earlier occasion, too, Banerjee had prepared momos at a stall in Darjeeling, much to the surprise of the locals.
In 2019, just before returning to Kolkata from the seaside town of Digha, she had stopped at a tea stall, made fresh cuppas and served them to locals.
