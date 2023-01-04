Watch | Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's arduous practice session

Watch | Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's arduous practice session1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
A dream does not become a reality by magic. it takes hard work, sweat, and determination to accomplish your goals. Gold boy Neeraj Chopra, who made India proud in Tokyo Olympics 2020, is the epitome of success through hard work.
A video of an Olympic champion has gone viral on the internet where he can be seen performing sprints as a warm-up practice.
World Champion Michael Johnson shared the video of Chopra on Twitter and wrote, "He’s a javelin thrower! Olympic champion javelin thrower, but a javelin thrower. With sprinter/jumper movement!".
Chopra replied with a thank you and added, "Now that I have your approval, checking the sprint calendar for the season".
The video has garnered more than 55,000 views and over 2,000 likes.
Chopra is the first and only track and field athlete from India to win an Olympic medal with his gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After shooter Abhinav Bindra, he is India's second individual Olympic gold medalist.
Chopra created the record with a remarkable throw of 87.58 metres on 7 August 2021 at Tokyo Olympics.
Last year, Chopra took home a silver medal in the Diamond League. His throw, which measured 89.94 metres and fell just shy of the coveted 90-meter mark, was the best to date. He finished second to Grenada's Anderson Peters, who had thrown the ball 90.31 metres, in the race.
Additionally, Neeraj Chopra broke two of his own national records last year. He now holds the male javelin record thanks to a throw in the Stockholm Diamond League.
