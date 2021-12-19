Coming up this week: MPC minutes, Omicron updates, MSME strike

In an expected move, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee once again retained its accommodative stance in a bid to support growth revival at its meeting on 6-8 December. While the vote to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4% was unanimous, it was not the case with its accommodative stance. Jayanth Varma, an external member, once again voted against the current stance. To what extent other members concur with his views will be known on Wednesday when RBI releases the minutes of the meeting.

