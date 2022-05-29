Before the final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals started, fans were left mesmerised by singer and composer AR Rahman at the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) closing ceremony.

Rahman stole the show at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium by performing some of the finest songs from yesteryears such as 'Jai Ho' and ‘Rang de Basanti’.

However, the highlight of it all remained Rahman's rendition of 'Vande Mataram.' The song forced over a lakh people congregated at the stadium to sing along with him.

Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan and other singers also performed.

Watch the video here:

Prior to Rahman's performance, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's energetic and power-packed dance azzled the crowd.

The 36-year-old actor entered the arena with the flag of the Indian Premier League. He kick-started his energetic performance with his hit number 'Ainvayi-Ainvayi', performing to his numerous songs he shook legs to 'Tattad Tattad'.

Ranveer, then gave a 'Bengali' twist to his performance as he went on with his hit song 'Tune Maari Entriyaan'. One of the major highlights of his performance came in, when he took the getup of Yash's Rocky from KGF: Chapter 2 and entered the stage with his iconic hammer prop and gave an action sequence angle to his presentation.Going further in his performance, fans got to witness his 'Rajasthani-thumkas' as he danced to the tunes of his wife Deepika Padukone's hit number Ghoomar.

Further going towards the South Indian Cinema, Ranveer shook his legs on the 'Naatu Naatu' hook-step. Summing up his entire power-packed performance, he wrapped his energetic set with Bajirao Mastani's Malhari.

Match updates:

Three-wicket haul by Hardik Pandya helped Gujarat Titans restrict Rajasthan Royals at 130/9 in the first innings of the IPL 2022 final.

Apart from Hardik, Sai Kishore scalped two wickets while Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, and Rashid Khan took one wicket each.

Opted to bat first, Rajasthan made a good start to their innings with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler scoring 21 runs in 3 overs. But the duo faced a blow after Yash Dayal dismissed Jaiswal in the 4th over, leaving the team's total at 31/1.

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson joined Buttler at the crease and kept the scoreboard moving for their side. The duo took Rajasthan across the 50-run mark in 7 overs and kept the momentum alive.

Gujarat got another breakthrough in the 9th over, when Hardik Pandya dismissed Samson, who was caught by Sai Kishore, after scoring 14 runs.