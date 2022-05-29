Ranveer, then gave a 'Bengali' twist to his performance as he went on with his hit song 'Tune Maari Entriyaan'. One of the major highlights of his performance came in, when he took the getup of Yash's Rocky from KGF: Chapter 2 and entered the stage with his iconic hammer prop and gave an action sequence angle to his presentation.Going further in his performance, fans got to witness his 'Rajasthani-thumkas' as he danced to the tunes of his wife Deepika Padukone's hit number Ghoomar.