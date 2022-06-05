WATCH: Over 5,000 cyclists ride through Mumbai's Sea Link on World Environment Day1 min read . Updated: 05 Jun 2022, 08:48 PM IST
- The ‘cycle chala city bacha' campaign was organised by Mumbai police
Listen to this article
On the occasion of World Environment Day, Mumbai police organised the ‘cycle chala city bacha' campaign where over 5000 cyclists from various parts of the city rode on Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
As per the campaign website, “Cycle Chala City Bacha envisions to make CYCLING the preferred mode for commute & a way of life across all the 24 wards of Mumbai."
“Our Vision is to make Mumbai the Cycling Capital of India by 2030. While moving towards making cycling-friendly wards, each ward has its own diversity of opportunities and challenges," it also said.