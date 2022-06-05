OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  WATCH: Over 5,000 cyclists ride through Mumbai's Sea Link on World Environment Day
Listen to this article

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Mumbai police organised the ‘cycle chala city bacha' campaign where over 5000 cyclists from various parts of the city rode on Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

As per the campaign website, “Cycle Chala City Bacha envisions to make CYCLING the preferred mode for commute & a way of life across all the 24 wards of Mumbai."

“Our Vision is to make Mumbai the Cycling Capital of India by 2030. While moving towards making cycling-friendly wards, each ward has its own diversity of opportunities and challenges," it also said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout