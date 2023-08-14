In a video making rounds on social media, Pakistani national Seema Haider was seen chanting "Pakistan murdabad (Down with Pakistan)," revealing her vocal disapproval of her country of origin. Ashutosh Dubey, Head of BJP Maharashtra Social Media, shared the video from his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Netizens have reacted to the video, and the reactions are varied. “jo apne desh ki nahi hui vo humari kya hogi (She was unable to demonstrate loyalty to her homeland. How could she belong to us?)," wrote one user.

Another user wrote, “Pehle toh bol rahi thi ki mai kaise galat bol dun uss mulk ko mai wahan bhi toh rahi hu...Aaj kab intelligence agencies ke pakad liya toh ."Pakistan Murdabad" (At first, she was saying that she could not say anything against her own country. Now that intelligence agencies have caught her, she’s sloganeering against Pakistan)."

One user pointed out that Seema Haider raised slogans against her motherland on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14. Notably, she is also seen shouting “Hindustan zindabad (Hail India)" in the same video. She keeps smiling as she chants the said slogans.

In a separate video that is also doing rounds on social media, Seema Haider is seen taking a patriotic stand for India on August 13 by hoisting the tricolour flag ahead of Independence Day. She exclaimed "Bharat Mata ki Jai (Hail Mother India)", displaying her allegiance to the nation.

Dressed in a tricolour saree and a headband adorned with the words "Jai Mata Di", Seema Haider chanted the iconic "Vande Mataram" as her husband Sachin Meena stood beside her.

Seema Haider’s identity has been linked to reports of crossing borders and living in India without proper authorisation. Her “love story" with Sachin has garnered much attention. At the same time, there are allegations that she may be an “ISI agent".