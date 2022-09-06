Some people in Bengaluru were seen crossing a flooded road while riding a bulldozer. The video was shared by a Twitter user and immediately grabbed attention. What is seen in the 18-second clip looks more like a fast-pacing river and less like a city road.

People cross flooded Bengaluru road on a bulldozer.#bengalurufloods pic.twitter.com/3uyEDGZIMi — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) September 6, 2022

On September 6, Bengaluru experienced traffic bottlenecks, power outages and flooded houses as a result of additional rain during an unusually-heavy monsoon season.

India's tech hub, home to both domestic and international businesses, has seen 162% more rainfall than average since the rainy season began on June 1. Many businesses encouraged staff to work from home as some neighbours tried to clean out flooded basements and shops.

Bengaluru's August 2022 rainfall total (370 mm) and the record-breaking August 1998 rainfall total of 387.1 mm were only a few millimetres apart. In August 2021, Bengaluru experienced 98.5 mm of rain. In the months before that, there were totals of 75.9 mm in August 2020, 146.8 mm in August 2019, and 158.3 mm in August 2018. Since June 1, 2022, the city has received 769 mm of rain, significantly more than the 425 mm average for this time period.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw called Bengaluru's rain disaster "devastating" and said the city had never experienced floods on such a large scale. To address waterlogging, both the government and developers must shoulder joint responsibility., the Biocon executive chairperson said. .

"No point in a blame game but an action plan that can be expeditiously implemented (is needed)", she added.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blamed previous Congress-led administrations for their "maladministration" in causing the flood. He said that his administration had taken on the task of rebuilding Bengaluru and avoiding the recurrence of similar disasters.

On September 5, Bengaluru was largely under water due to the city being pounded by intense rains, which also led businesses to ask employees to work from home. There are offices in the city where businesses like Amazon, Flipkart, and Wipro manage their logistics and other operations.

(With agency inputs)

