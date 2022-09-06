Watch: People crossing flooded Bengaluru road on bulldozer2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 03:06 PM IST
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has said Bengaluru had never experienced floods on such a large scale.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has said Bengaluru had never experienced floods on such a large scale.
Listen to this article
Some people in Bengaluru were seen crossing a flooded road while riding a bulldozer. The video was shared by a Twitter user and immediately grabbed attention. What is seen in the 18-second clip looks more like a fast-pacing river and less like a city road.