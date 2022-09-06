Watch: People crossing flooded Bengaluru road on bulldozer

Bengaluru's August 2022 rainfall total (370 mm) and the record-breaking August 1998 rainfall total of 387.1 mm were only a few millimetres apart. In August 2021, Bengaluru experienced 98.5 mm of rain. In the months before that, there were totals of 75.9 mm in August 2020, 146.8 mm in August 2019, and 158.3 mm in August 2018. Since June 1, 2022, the city has received 769 mm of rain, significantly more than the 425 mm average for this time period.