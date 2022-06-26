Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking to the Indian community in Munich, Germany. The Indian diaspora in Germany has never gathered in such numbers since the epidemic. The majority of the attendees arrived dressed in formal wear. The Indian diaspora gave PM Modi a warm welcome at the hotel in Munich where he will be staying earlier in the day on Sunday. When he arrived in Munich, a Bavarian band greeted him.

As members of the Indian diaspora celebrated and waved their flags upon seeing the Prime Minister, the phrase "Bharat Mata ki Jai" echoed around the hotel grounds. PM Modi landed in Munich today to take part in the G7 summit. There, he will meet with representatives from the G7 and its partner nations and hold talks on topics like the environment, energy, and counterterrorism. PM Modi will meet privately with the heads of some of the participating nations during the Summit.

"Besides participating in @G7 discussions on climate, energy, food security, health, gender equality and more, PM will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines," the MEA said.

The G7 Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany.

After attending the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister will be travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while coming back to India on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler. He will also congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE.

This will be PM Modi's first meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

