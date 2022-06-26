Watch: PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Germany

As members of the Indian diaspora celebrated and waved their flags upon seeing the Prime Minister, the phrase "Bharat Mata ki Jai" echoed around the hotel grounds. PM Modi landed in Munich today to take part in the G7 summit. There, he will meet with representatives from the G7 and its partner nations and hold talks on topics like the environment, energy, and counterterrorism. PM Modi will meet privately with the heads of some of the participating nations during the Summit.