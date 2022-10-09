Watch: PM Modi attends 3D projection light, sound show at Modhera's Sun Temple

Watch: PM Modi attends 3D projection light, sound show at Modhera's Sun Temple1 min read . 09:48 PM IST
- According to details, the solar-powered 3-D projection will educate visitors about the history of the village.
A 3D projection light and sound show took place at Surya Mandir (Sun Temple) in Gujarat's Modhera village where PM Narendra Modi on 9 October declared India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.
A 3D projection light and sound show took place at Surya Mandir (Sun Temple) in Gujarat's Modhera village where PM Narendra Modi on 9 October declared India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.
PM Modi after the laying down the foundation stone for the project, visited the famous Sun Temple and observed the 3D projection mapping light and sound show.
PM Modi after the laying down the foundation stone for the project, visited the famous Sun Temple and observed the 3D projection mapping light and sound show.
The heritage lighting has been installed on the temple premises as part of the solar project. People can visit the temple from 6 pm to 10 pm and witness the lighting.
The heritage lighting has been installed on the temple premises as part of the solar project. People can visit the temple from 6 pm to 10 pm and witness the lighting.
According to details, the solar-powered 3-D projection will educate visitors about the history of the village.
According to details, the solar-powered 3-D projection will educate visitors about the history of the village.
Addressing a rally, PM said, "Today, a new energy of development has been infused for Modhera, Mehsana & the whole of North Gujarat. From electricity, water to road & rail. Many projects related to dairy, skill development & healthcare have been inaugurated & foundation stones have been laid today."
Addressing a rally, PM said, "Today, a new energy of development has been infused for Modhera, Mehsana & the whole of North Gujarat. From electricity, water to road & rail. Many projects related to dairy, skill development & healthcare have been inaugurated & foundation stones have been laid today."
He added that Modhera was known for the Sun temple, now it will also be known as solar-powered village.
He added that Modhera was known for the Sun temple, now it will also be known as solar-powered village.
Making Modhera the country's first round-the-clock solar-powered village involved developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, a government release said.
Making Modhera the country's first round-the-clock solar-powered village involved developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, a government release said.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple projects worth over ₹3,900 crore in Modhera, Mehsana in Gujarat.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple projects worth over ₹3,900 crore in Modhera, Mehsana in Gujarat.
He also visited Modheshwari Mata Temple in Modhera, performed darshan and pooja.
He also visited Modheshwari Mata Temple in Modhera, performed darshan and pooja.
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.