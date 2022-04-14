Watch | PM Modi buys first ticket of 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya'1 min read . 14 Apr 2022
Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya: The online ticket price of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is ₹100, and the offline price is ₹110 for Indian citizens
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya: The online ticket price of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is ₹100, and the offline price is ₹110 for Indian citizens
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya", the country's first museum that will showcase the contribution of all the former prime ministers since independence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya", the country's first museum that will showcase the contribution of all the former prime ministers since independence.
Before the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi bought the first ticket to the museum.
Before the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi bought the first ticket to the museum.
"Guided by the vision of PM Modi to honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office," Prime Minister's Office said in a media statement.
"Guided by the vision of PM Modi to honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office," Prime Minister's Office said in a media statement.
The online ticket price of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is ₹100, and the offline price is ₹110 for Indian citizens. For foreigners, the ticket price is ₹750.
The online ticket price of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is ₹100, and the offline price is ₹110 for Indian citizens. For foreigners, the ticket price is ₹750.
Children between 5 to 12 years of age will be given a 50% discount if the tickets are bought in the online and offline modes.
Children between 5 to 12 years of age will be given a 50% discount if the tickets are bought in the online and offline modes.
The college and school students will get a 25% discount on bookings made by the schools and colleges.
The college and school students will get a 25% discount on bookings made by the schools and colleges.
the nearest Metro station to "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" is Lok Kalyan Marg on the yellow line.
the nearest Metro station to "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" is Lok Kalyan Marg on the yellow line.