Watch: PM Modi casts his vote to elect the new President

Watch: PM Modi casts his vote to elect the new President2 min read . 10:54 AM IST
- NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint Opposition pick Yashwant Sinha in the much-awaited poll to elect the next President of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his first vote as polling process for the 15th presidential election got underway at 10 am at the Parliament on 18 July.
The polling began in the Parliament and respective State Legislative Assemblies to elect a new President of India.
NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint Opposition pick Yashwant Sinha in the much-awaited poll to elect the next President of India.
A polling booth has been set up inside the Parliament premises where Members of Parliament will cast their votes. The Rajya Sabha's Secretary General is the Returning Officer for this election.
The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and that of all the state Assemblies, including National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies and Members of Legislative Council are not eligible to vote. A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections.
Polling began amid tight security arrangements at 10 am and will conclude at 5 pm.
The counting will take place in the national capital on July 21, after all ballots from states are brought here. Kovind's term ends on July 24.
Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament will also commence today and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.
Just before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, PM Modi urged the lawmakers to hold discussions on various issues with an open mind to make the session fruitful and productive.
"This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of 15th August and coming 25 years- when the nation would celebrate 100 years of independence. It would be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey, and the new heights we scale," he told media persons ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
"There should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind, if necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss matters to make this session as fruitful and productive as possible," PM Modi said.
