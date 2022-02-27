Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting on the Ukraine issue. The meeting was attended by external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and others.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting on the Ukraine issue. pic.twitter.com/eJELxgnqmO — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

Modi presided over the meeting immediately upon his return from Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed rallies as part of the BJP's campaign for the state assembly polls. Modi has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, with India calling for dialogue to defuse the crisis

India on Sunday evacuated 688 more nationals from war-hit Ukraine on three Air India flights and said it was in touch with the other countries in that region to ensure the return of all its stranded citizens as concerns mounted over their safety.

Approximately 13,000 Indians are in Ukraine as of now, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who received the evacuees at the Delhi airport this morning, said.

Around a thousand Indians have already been flown out of Romania and Hungary and another 1,000 have been evacuated from Ukraine through the land routes, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told a media briefing.

