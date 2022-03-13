Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In the wake of prevailing global scenario worsening with Russian troops launching multiple air strikes in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review India’s security preparedness, as per ANI report. According to government sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among those who attended the meeting. NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials also attended the meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the wake of prevailing global scenario worsening with Russian troops launching multiple air strikes in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review India’s security preparedness, as per ANI report. According to government sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among those who attended the meeting. NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

This comes amid Russia's air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland on Sunday. Russia "launched an air strike on the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security,", head of the Lviv regional administration, Maxim Kozitsky, said on his verified Facebook page.

This comes amid Russia's air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland on Sunday. Russia "launched an air strike on the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security,", head of the Lviv regional administration, Maxim Kozitsky, said on his verified Facebook page.

The military base in Yavoriv, located some 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of Lviv, was a training centre for Ukrainian forces with foreign instructors, including from the United States and Canada. It was also a hub for joint exercises of Ukrainians soldier with NATO allies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The military base in Yavoriv, located some 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of Lviv, was a training centre for Ukrainian forces with foreign instructors, including from the United States and Canada. It was also a hub for joint exercises of Ukrainians soldier with NATO allies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, PM Modi had chaired several high-level meetings to review 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine. Amid the fast-developing crisis in Ukraine, Jaishankar will be making a statement in the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament on 'Operation Ganga'.

Earlier, PM Modi had chaired several high-level meetings to review 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine. Amid the fast-developing crisis in Ukraine, Jaishankar will be making a statement in the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament on 'Operation Ganga'.

He will also speak on India's stand vis-a-vis the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Central government launched 'Operation Ganga' on February 24 to bring back stranded Indians stuck in Ukraine. Four Central ministers, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and General VK Singh, were sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to coordinate the efforts for the rescue of the stranded Indians.

He will also speak on India's stand vis-a-vis the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Central government launched 'Operation Ganga' on February 24 to bring back stranded Indians stuck in Ukraine. Four Central ministers, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and General VK Singh, were sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to coordinate the efforts for the rescue of the stranded Indians.

So far, India has been able to rescue around 20,000 stranded citizens in more than 80 special evacuation flights. Through 'Operations Ganga', India has also been able to rescue several citizens of the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

So far, India has been able to rescue around 20,000 stranded citizens in more than 80 special evacuation flights. Through 'Operations Ganga', India has also been able to rescue several citizens of the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)