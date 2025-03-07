Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome in Silvassa on Friday during his visit to the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu to inaugurate multiple development projects.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development works worth over ₹2,580 crore in the Union Territory.

“A landmark day for Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu as key development projects are being launched,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the first phase of the NAMO Hospital.

The NAMO Hospital (Phase I) in Silvassa will be a 450-bed facility that will be built at a cost of over ₹460 crore. The hospital will significantly strengthen healthcare services in the union territory, an official statement said.

The hospital will provide state-of-the-art medical care to the people in the region, especially the tribal communities, an official said.

PM Modi also gave appointment letters to newly recruited individuals in government departments and organisations.

Modi to visit Gujarat Later, PM Modi will travel to Gujarat, where he will launch the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign around 5 pm.

As part of International Women's Day on March 8, Modi will participate in the Lakhpati Didi programme in Vansi Borsi village in Navsari district and interact with the beneficiaries.

The PM will launch the G-SAFAL (Gujarat Scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods) and G-MAITRI (Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income) programmes of the state government, the statement said.

The G-MAITRI scheme will provide financial assistance and handholding support to startups that are focused on creating an environment conducive to rural livelihoods.