On June 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a thrilling video detailing the great reception he received in Germany. On June 26, PM Modi flew into Munich for the G7 summit, where he would meet with representatives from the G7 and its partner nations and hold talks on topics like the environment, energy, and counterterrorism. PM Modi will meet privately with the heads of some of the participating nations during the Summit.

"I will be attending the G-7 Summit today in which we will discuss various important global issues. Here's a video taking you through highlights from yesterday including a special Bavarian welcome and a vibrant community programme," tweeted PM Modi.

When PM Modi arrived in Munich, a Bavarian band greeted him. At the Audi Dome in Munich, he was also welcomed by the Indian community in Germany. The event was attended by thousands of people from Germany's thriving Indian community. Check the video here:

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2022

One of the largest meetings of the Indian diaspora in post-pandemic Germany occurred there. The festival featured the traditional dances of India performed by hundreds of artists. The song "Vande Matram" was used to decorate the Audi Dome.

The invitation to the G7 Summit continues India and Germany's history of a solid and close relationship and frequent high-level political meetings. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the community at a gathering in Munich, members of the Indian diaspora in Germany expressed their satisfaction.

"Whatever the respect we are getting in a foreign country only because of PM Modi," one person said.

In his speech to the Indian diaspora on Sunday in Munich, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the nation's accomplishments in a short period of time and declared that India is eager to realise its aspirations.

"India is now ready, ready, impatient. India is impatient, for progress, for development. India is impatient for its dreams, for the fulfillment of its dreams," said PM Modi.

"Today's India has come out of the mentality of 'it happens, it runs like this'. Today India takes a pledge to have to do, have to do, and have to do on time," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also praised the diaspora's role as brand ambassadors for India's success and in promoting the country's success narrative.

The prime minister will visit the UAE after the G7 Summit and return to India on June 28, 2022, to express his condolences for the loss of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former ruler of Abu Dhabi and president of the UAE. He will also give Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan his congratulations on being the new President of the United Arab Emirates.

Since Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected as the new President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, this will be PM Modi's first encounter with him.

(With ANI inputs)