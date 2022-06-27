Watch: PM Modi gets hero's welcome in Germany

On June 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a thrilling video detailing the great reception he received in Germany. On June 26, PM Modi flew into Munich for the G7 summit, where he would meet with representatives from the G7 and its partner nations and hold talks on topics like the environment, energy, and counterterrorism. PM Modi will meet privately with the heads of some of the participating nations during the Summit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}