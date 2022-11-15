Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in Bali, Indonesia. Members of the Indian community in Indonesia, which had been waiting for five hours, welcomed the Indian PM. Modi was seen accepting the welcome with folded hands. He was also seen blessing one of the women present at the gathering.

PM Modi received a gift from one of the people welcoming him at 10:45 PM (local time). They were heard sloganeering in Modi’s praise. The prime minister briefly spoke with the people present to welcome him. Then, he was seen caressing a little girl, who was holding the India national flag. As per the narrator of a video shared on Narendra Modi’s official YouTube channel, the families of many of the people present over there have been living in Indonesia for 200 years.

Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali! pic.twitter.com/okudj5BODG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2022

Earlier, PM Modi expressed excitement about speaking to the Indian community in Bali on November 15 during a reception. In the statement, Prime Minister Modi said he will discuss India's accomplishments and its "unwavering commitment" to tackling global issues during the G20 summit.

PM Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Bali to attend the G20 Leaders Summit. "Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!" PM Modi tweeted while sharing some pics from his welcome.

PM Modi will have in-depth discussions with other G20 Leaders about a range of global concerns during the summit, including reviving global growth, food and energy security, the environment, human health, and digital transformation. On the fringes of the G20 summit, he will meet with the heads of several additional participating nations to discuss the development of India's bilateral relations with them.

At the Bali summit's closing ceremony, the president of Indonesia will transfer India's G20 Presidency to them. The G20 Presidency will officially be held by India starting on December 1, 2022. PM Modi will personally invite G20 participants and other invited guests to the G20 summit, which will take place in India in 2023.

(With ANI inputs)