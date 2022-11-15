Watch: PM Modi gets warm welcome in Indonesia2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 09:09 AM IST
PM Modi earlier expressed excitement about speaking to the Indian community in Indonesia.
PM Modi earlier expressed excitement about speaking to the Indian community in Indonesia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in Bali, Indonesia. Members of the Indian community in Indonesia, which had been waiting for five hours, welcomed the Indian PM. Modi was seen accepting the welcome with folded hands. He was also seen blessing one of the women present at the gathering.