Watch: PM Modi holds raodshow in Vadodara to mark success of Op Sindoor, Col Sofiya Qureshi's family also present

PM in Gujarat today: Patriotic fervour gripped Vadodara during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow, which was held in honour of the Indian armed forces for successfully conducting Operation Sindoor.

Modi began his two-day visit to Gujarat today, 26 May. During the stay in his home state, Modi will launch projects worth over ₹82,950 crore, hold roadshows in Vadodara, Bhuj and Ahmedabad and address public meetings over two days.

This is PM Modi's first visit to his home state in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor– India's precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan earlier this month, after the 22 April Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in South Kashmir.

People were seen showering flower petals as the Prime Minister's cavalcade drove past with Modi atop a black SUV. Family members of Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi were also among those who showered flower petals on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Gujarat, during the roadshow, according to news agency ANI.

“We felt good meeting PM Modi. PM Modi has done a lot for women's empowerment. Sofia is my twin sister. When your sister does something for the country, it inspires not only me but others as well. She is no longer just my sister but the country's sister as well,” Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's twin sister, Shyna Sunsara, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Hoardings were put up across Ahmedabad celebrating the armed forces’ success in Operation Sindoor. Modi is also scheduled to hold roadshows in Bhuj and Ahmedabad later in the day.

“Extremely delighted to be in this great city. It was a splendid roadshow and that too in the morning! Gratitude to all those who showered their blessings,” Modi said after the roadshow.

After the Vadodara roadshow, Modi will inaugurate a locomotive manufacturing plant and flag off an electric locomotive from Dahod on the first day of this visit today. Modi will then travel to Bhuj and launch multiple development projects worth over ₹53,400 crore. He will address gatherings at both places, according to a government statement.

The Dahod plant will produce electric locomotives of 9,000 HP for domestic purposes and for export.

The statement said these locomotives will be equipped with regenerative braking systems and are being designed to reduce energy consumption.

In Bhuj, the projects being launched include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, and an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant unit at Tapi.

