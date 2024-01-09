Watch | PM Modi holds roadshow with UAE President in Ahmedabad ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled to be inaugurated in Gandhinagar on Wednesday
PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, where the UAE president will be the chief guest.
Earlier in the day, the Indian prime minister held bilateral meetings with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, both leaders will attend the global summit. PM Modi also had a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
At around 3 pm, PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show.
Prime Minister Modi will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations on Wednesday. The prime minister will then travel to GIFT City where he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.
The theme of this tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is 'Gateway to the Future'. There are 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organisations for this year's Summit. The Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will also utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.
