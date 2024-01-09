Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled to be inaugurated in Gandhinagar on Wednesday

Before the roadshow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who is on a visit to his home state to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit--welcomed the UAE president at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Besides, PM Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and some other senior officials of the state were present at the airport to welcome the UAE president.

The UAE President was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival.

The roadshow lasted 15 minutes. PM Modi and the UAE president waved to people who gathered in large numbers on both sides of the road to greet them. Banners were erected on the road to welcome the UAE president.