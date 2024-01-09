Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled to be inaugurated in Gandhinagar on Wednesday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before the roadshow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who is on a visit to his home state to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit--welcomed the UAE president at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Also Read | 'Welcome to India my brother', PM Modi receives UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed at airport Besides, PM Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and some other senior officials of the state were present at the airport to welcome the UAE president.

The UAE President was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival.

Also Read | PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit - 5 essential things to know The roadshow lasted 15 minutes. PM Modi and the UAE president waved to people who gathered in large numbers on both sides of the road to greet them. Banners were erected on the road to welcome the UAE president.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, where the UAE president will be the chief guest.

Earlier in the day, the Indian prime minister held bilateral meetings with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, both leaders will attend the global summit. PM Modi also had a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Also Read | Moving to Gift City? Check office space first At around 3 pm, PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show.

Prime Minister Modi will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations on Wednesday. The prime minister will then travel to GIFT City where he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

Also Read | How bots are changing job profiles at call centres The theme of this tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is 'Gateway to the Future'. There are 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organisations for this year's Summit. The Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will also utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

