Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip, got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin. The prime minister was in all praises for a young Indian-origin boy as he sang a patriotic song on his arrival in Germany.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi in all praises for a young Indian-origin boy as he sings a patriotic song on his arrival in Berlin, Germany pic.twitter.com/uNHNM8KEKm — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

The Prime Minister also interacted with a little girl who presented him with a portrait of his picture. He took a picture with the girl who called him her icon and also signed the portrait for her.

#WATCH Indian diaspora extends a warm welcome to PM Modi in Berlin, Germany



(Source:DD) pic.twitter.com/H0yX5LWut4 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

PM Modi also greeted members of the Indian community, who were awaiting his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin. Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival.

"It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora," PM Modi wrote in a tweet.



It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora. pic.twitter.com/RfCyCqJkPY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

During his visit to Germany, PM Modi will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PM Modi and Olaf Scholz will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

The 6th IGC will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries.