This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit in Germany
PM Modi and Olaf Scholz will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip, got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin. The prime minister was in all praises for a young Indian-origin boy as he sang a patriotic song on his arrival in Germany.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip, got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin. The prime minister was in all praises for a young Indian-origin boy as he sang a patriotic song on his arrival in Germany.
The Prime Minister also interacted with a little girl who presented him with a portrait of his picture. He took a picture with the girl who called him her icon and also signed the portrait for her.
The Prime Minister also interacted with a little girl who presented him with a portrait of his picture. He took a picture with the girl who called him her icon and also signed the portrait for her.
PM Modi also greeted members of the Indian community, who were awaiting his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin. Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM Modi also greeted members of the Indian community, who were awaiting his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin. Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora," PM Modi wrote in a tweet.
"It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora," PM Modi wrote in a tweet.
During his visit to Germany, PM Modi will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PM Modi and Olaf Scholz will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).
During his visit to Germany, PM Modi will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PM Modi and Olaf Scholz will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).