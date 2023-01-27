On January 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the yearly "Pariksha Pe Charcha'' programme, meeting with parents, teachers, and kids. At 11:00 am, the programme got underway.

At first, PM Modi tried to lighten the mood by speaking about the cold weather. As per the prime minister, this is probably the first time "Pariksha Pe Charcha'' has been held in such cold conditions as the programme is typically held in February, when it is warmer. He then said that "Pariksha Pe Charcha'' is a "Pariksha' (test) for him as well.

#WATCH | PM Modi's interaction with students, teachers and parents during the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 in Delhi pic.twitter.com/M9VMWuXS2C — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

If he ever had a chance, he would ask social scientists to analyse the messages he gets from students now, PM Modi said. Dreams change over generations at a micro-level, he added.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is among the most exciting programs, giving an opportunity to discuss ways to make exams stress-free and support our Exam Warriors. I look forward to the program on the 27th of this month and urge you all to take part in this unique interaction," PM Modi said in a tweet earlier.

The sixth iteration of "Pariksha Pe Charcha" had a registration period that ran from November 25 to December 30. According to a Ministry of Education representative, enrollment in the programme has increased significantly from 2022 to this year.

Also Read: Dehradun student recites poem on stress-free exams, gets praise from PM Modi

Officials from the Ministry of Education further stated that parents, teachers, and students from the State Boards, CBSE, KVS, NVS, and other Boards enthusiastically participated.

In comparison to PPC 2022, which had about 15.7 lakh participants, PPC 2023 has about 38.80 lakh (31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers and 1.95 lakh parents) registered participants.

"Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries, and parents from 50 countries have also registered for PPC-2023," an Education Ministry official told ANI.

Also Read: Yoga: An idea of PM Modi that is now a global phenomenon

About 2,050 contestants who were chosen through MyGov's creative writing contests will receive a certificate and an unique Pariksha Pe Charcha kit that includes the Prime Minister's Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English. NCERT may choose to include some of the participant questions in PPC-2023.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha" aims to assist in stress management so that people can enjoy life as a "Utsav." The Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy has successfully run this event for the past five years.

(With ANI inputs)