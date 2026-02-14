WATCH | PM Modi lands at Northeast's first emergency landing facility, hails it as disaster-ready asset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized the strategic significance of the newly inaugurated Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) at the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh, hailing it as a "matter of immense pride."

He made a historic landing at the Emergency Landing Facility aboard the C-130J aircraft in Assam's Dibrugarh district. He took off from the Chabua airfield after his arrival, and landed at the ELF.

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister said: "It is a matter of immense pride that the Northeast gets an Emergency Landing Facility. From a strategic point of view and during times of natural disasters, this facility is of great importance."

Developed in close partnership with the Indian Air Force, the facility supports the takeoff and landing of both military and civilian aircraft during crises. It represents a vital asset for national security and disaster management, facilitating the rapid mobilization of rescue missions and relief efforts across the region. Designed as dual-purpose infrastructure, the strip can accommodate fighter jets weighing up to 40 tonnes and heavy transport aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight of 74 tonnes.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force staged an impressive aerial demonstration at the site. Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Rafale fighter jets performed maneuvers as the Prime Minister and other high-ranking officials observed the display.

PM Modi watched a versatile sequence involving fighter jets, transport planes, and helicopters. Upon his arrival in Dibrugarh, the Prime Minister was formally received on stage by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alongside Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

This ELF marks a historic milestone as the first such installation in Northeast India.

Later, PM Modi is scheduled to launch and dedicate various development initiatives exceeding ₹5,450 crore. These projects focus on enhancing digital networks, connectivity, urban transit, and higher education throughout the Northeast.

At around 1 PM, the Prime Minister conducted an inspection of the newly finished Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu over the Brahmaputra River. He will subsequently inaugurate further developmental works totaling over ₹5,450 crore at Guwahati’s Lachit Ghat.