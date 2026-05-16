WATCH | PM Modi lands in Netherlands for 2nd leg of five-nation tour, aims to strengthen India-EU strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his two-day visit to the Netherlands would help strengthen bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including semiconductors, water management, and clean energy.

“Landed in Amsterdam. This visit to the Netherlands comes at a time when the India-EU Free Trade Agreement has given a major impetus to trade and investment linkages. It offers an opportunity to deepen relations in areas like semiconductors, water, clean energy and more,” Modi wrote in an X post.

The prime minister, in an X post, said that he would meet Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on Saturday, 16 May, and would call on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

He will also address the Indian community in the country today.

“Will be holding talks with Prime Minister Rob Jetten and will be calling on Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima,” he said. “I also look forward to addressing a community programme on the morning of the 16th.”

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed by Rear Admiral Ludger Brummelaar, Adjutant-General and Chief of the Military Household of His Majesty the King, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen and Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands Kumar Tuhin, along with other senior officials of the Dutch government.

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Modi meets Indian Diaspora Prime Minister Modi also interacted with the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands, where he was met with enthusiasm and smiling faces while shaking hands and interacting with the public. He was welcomed with cultural performances too.

After arriving at the hotel, he shared heartfelt moments with the Indian community and witnessed a cultural and classical performance.

An artist, Gautam, who performed in front of PM Modi, expressed happiness after interacting with him. "We performed Garba to welcome PM Modi. We interacted with him, and we are all very happy," he told ANI.

Modi met with UAE President on Friday Before arriving in the Netherlands, PM Modi was in the UAE to meet President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. He reaffirmed India's strong support for the country.

The prime minister stressed that New Delhi stands "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Abu Dhabi amid growing regional instability in West Asia.

Addressing the UAE leadership during the meeting, PM Modi described the UAE as his "second home" and thanked the Emirati side for the warm reception extended to him.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for this warm welcome. And as you said, I have come to my second home," PM Modi said, adding that the escort provided by UAE Air Force aircraft during his arrival was "a matter of pride for the people of India."

The Prime Minister also thanked the UAE leadership for expressing condolences over the recent natural disaster in Uttar Pradesh and said he had been personally eager to meet the UAE president.