Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is set to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, was greeted by his supporters outside his hotel in New York on Saturday.

The supporters were heard raising the chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in a video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets people as they cheer for him & chant 'Vande Mataram' & 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' outside the hotel in New York.



He is scheduled to address at the 76th session of UNGA

PM Modi is likely to focus on "pressing global challenges" including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues during his address to UNGA.

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.'

"Landed in New York City. Will be addressing the UNGA at 6:30 PM (IST) on the 25th," PM Modi tweeted soon after he landed in New York.

The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders have arrived in New York.

Prime Minister Modi will speak on various important issues including cross-border terrorism, regional situation and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said earlier.

Regarding India's permanent membership at the UNSC, Shringla said PM Modi will lay emphasis upon the UNSC reforms during his address.

"India's Amrit Mahotsav and the 75th-anniversary of the UN are coinciding. And on this occasion, Prime Minister Modi during his address will definitely speak on UN reforms, about why it is needed and how it can be achieved," he said.

Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country on Wednesday, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris here. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit in Washington after Covid-19.

