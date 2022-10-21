WATCH: PM Modi performs puja at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand2 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 09:53 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday performed puja at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand. PM Modi donned a traditional pahadi outfit called Chola Dora. The outfit was made by women of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi's traditional dress was gifted to him during his recent visit to the state.