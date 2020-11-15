Watch: PM Modi's Arjun tank ride during Diwali visit to Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday celebrated the festival of lights with Indian Army soldiers in Jaisalmer. PM Modi also took a ride on a tank during his visit to Longewala Post in Rajasthan.

PM Modi posted several photos of his visit to Longewala on his Twitter account, including the one, in which he could be seen riding a tank.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi took a ride on a tank in Longewala, Jaisalmer, earlier today.



He was in Longewala to celebrate #Diwali with security forces. pic.twitter.com/n77KRdIZfQ — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

"Whether you live on the snowy hills or in the desert, my Diwali is completed by coming between you. I see the beauty of your faces, see the happiness on your face, then I am doubly happy," PM Modi said while celebrating Diwali with jawans.

'India will give fierce reply if provoked'

PM Modi asserted that it will give a "prachand jawab" (fierce reply) if provoked, as he flew to Longewala Post to celebrate Diwali with the Army, a tradition he has been following since assuming office in 2014.

Addressing soldiers at the forward post, which has become a part of military legend after troops here successfully thwarted numerically higher Pakistani forces in the 1971 war, Modi took a swipe at China without naming it, saying the world is troubled by "expansionist forces" and expansionism shows a "distorted mindset" that belongs to the 18th century.

India has become a forceful voice against forces of expansionism, he said and also took aim at Pakistan, adding that Indian soldiers have hit "sponsors of terrorism" in their home, a reference to air and surgical strikes against terror camps in the neighbouring country.

"No force in the world can prevent our brave soldiers from defending our borders. The world today knows that we will not compromise with our interests even one bit at any cost," he said amid a standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

He said India today believes in the policy of understanding others and making them understand but if it is tested, then it will give a fierce reply.

The country has the capability and political will to give a befitting response to those who challenge it, Modi added.

He also underlined the importance of having strong capability, saying despite advanced international cooperation and equations, vigilance is the path to security, alertness leads to happiness and peace is the prize of having strength.

"History of the world tells us that only those nations have remained safe and advanced who had the ability to take on invaders," he said, adding that 130 crore Indians stand with the country's soldiers and bow to their bravery.

"They are proud of your valour," he told the soldiers, saying their bravery has got the better of all adversities, be it in deserts, forests or deep oceans.

PM Modi also interacted with air warriors, soldiers and security personnel at Jaisalmer.

"It is important that the coming generations know about the bravery with which our soldiers and security forces ensured that India is safe from the evil designs of those who eyed our territory," Modi tweeted along with pictures of him looking at war memorabilia.

He also laid a wreath at the war memorial at Longewala.

PM Modi has been visiting forward posts every Diwali since his government came to power in 2014.

He was in Rajouri last year, in Uttarakhand in 2018 and in Gurez in 2017.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via